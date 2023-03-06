MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $997,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $2,015,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Articles

