Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 139,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $699.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $60.66.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

