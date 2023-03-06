Eaton Vance Management Acquires 7,547 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,069,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 292,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Tobam increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 795,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 267,019 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 50.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,232,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,232,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

