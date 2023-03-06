Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $588,000 Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of METC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on METC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

METC stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Ramaco Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.