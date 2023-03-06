Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $85,762.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,853,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock valued at $671,159,313. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 2.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:DT opened at $43.36 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 433.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

