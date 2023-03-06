Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Hershey were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank raised its position in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hershey by 130.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $238.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $244.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,159. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

