Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $692,000 Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 212.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 60.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,233,000 after buying an additional 509,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 879,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,180,000 after acquiring an additional 163,277 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 172.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $85.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $101.53.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

