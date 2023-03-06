Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,175.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 60,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,340 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.