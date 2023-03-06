Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 6,360 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.21% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comtech Telecommunications

In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $16.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $449.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.73. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CMTL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

Further Reading

