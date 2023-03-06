Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 172.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 7.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RFP stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RFP shares. StockNews.com raised Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

In related news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

