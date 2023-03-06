Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,524 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total value of $101,678.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $119,096.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,133 shares of company stock valued at $808,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMBF stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

