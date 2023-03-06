Citigroup Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $87.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $85.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Okta by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.