Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,667,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 189,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 44,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.70. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 32.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

