Insider Buying: PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY) Insider Purchases A$20,800.00 in Stock

PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX:PLY – Get Rating) insider Mark Goulopoulos bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,800.00 ($14,054.05).

The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

PlaySide Studios Limited develops mobile, PC, and console video games in Australia. It provides titles in a range of categories, including self-published games based on original intellectual property and games developed in collaboration with studios, such as Take-Two Interactive, Activision Blizzard, Meta, Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros, and Nickelodeon.

