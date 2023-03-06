Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

