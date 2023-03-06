First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First United during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First United during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in First United during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First United during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in First United during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

