Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
KTCC stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.46.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
