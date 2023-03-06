Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

KTCC stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

