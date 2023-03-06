Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,624,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,624,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,883 shares of company stock valued at $209,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

