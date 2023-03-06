Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $26,987.80 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $26,987.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,576,025.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $91,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Yat Tung Lam sold 1,349 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $20,248.49.

On Thursday, December 8th, Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $75,100.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CRDO opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.75 and a beta of 2.08. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

