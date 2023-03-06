Citigroup Trims Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price to $9.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.73.

RPAY stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $740.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.00. Repay has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Repay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 108.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 114,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

