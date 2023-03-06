Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -1.38.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

