Insider Selling: PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Chairman Sells $20,364.18 in Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) Chairman Michael Derby sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $20,364.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 374,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,535.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PXMD opened at $1.85 on Monday. PaxMedica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaxMedica in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PaxMedica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

