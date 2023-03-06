StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $148.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Research analysts expect that First Community will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Community news, Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of First Community stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Community in the second quarter worth $150,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Community by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

