First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

FSFG opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $134.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.65.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Articles

