NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $4.08.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

