Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %
NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.43 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.