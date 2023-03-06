Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.43 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

About Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

