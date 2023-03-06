GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

