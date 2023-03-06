Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NAII opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Alternatives International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

