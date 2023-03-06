Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PME opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PME. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

