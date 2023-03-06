StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.6 %

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

