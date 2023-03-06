OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $26.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $4.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

