Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.
Provident Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.