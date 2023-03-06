Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

