StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

HWBK stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $169.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. States acquired 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $50,229.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

