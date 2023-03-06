Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MTEX opened at $17.50 on Friday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
