Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

