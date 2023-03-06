StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of PDEX opened at $16.55 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.99.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
