StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX opened at $16.55 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.