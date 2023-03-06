Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 23.0 %

Shares of RKDA opened at $7.97 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

