Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.90 on Friday. Qumu has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
