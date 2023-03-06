Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.90 on Friday. Qumu has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qumu by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Qumu by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

