RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. RF Industries has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $50.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.01.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

