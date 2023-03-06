Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $660,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,201,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

