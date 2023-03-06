Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 254,211 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 254,211 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CommScope were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CommScope by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CommScope by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.80 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

