592 Shares in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,087.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 0.3 %

HLNE stock opened at $77.54 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Stories

