RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in RPC were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RPC by 160.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 249.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Stock Performance

Shares of RPC stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.81.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading

