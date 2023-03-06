30,781 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGM stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83.

In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

