Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 9,652 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $126.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

