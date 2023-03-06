Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 5,112 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Seagen were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,389,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $181.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.49.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.59.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

