Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 374,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 120,803 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

RUTH stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.