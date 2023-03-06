Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 31.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Select Energy Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

WTTR opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.99. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Stories

