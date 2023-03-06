Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.53 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,692.18%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.