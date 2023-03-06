Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Trading Up 19.3 %
OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.
About Advaxis
